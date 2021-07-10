Cancel
Military

Salute to our veterans: Specialist Edgar Gregory McAdams

By Kearyon Chestang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight we honor Specialist Edgar Gregory McAdams who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life in Vietnam. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Specialist Edgar Gregory McAdams.

