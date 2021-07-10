Glen Carbon Man Charged of Armed Robbery
GLEN CARBON - Dwayne S. Totleben, 29, of the 700 block of George Street, Wood River, has been indicted on charges of armed robbery, failure to stop after a personal injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a police officer. The armed robbery charge accuses him of taking a watch, shoes, a cell phone, and about $200 from another man while armed with a hammer. He was indicted on the charges Thursday.
