Glen Carbon, IL

Glen Carbon Man Charged of Armed Robbery

GLEN CARBON - Dwayne S. Totleben, 29, of the 700 block of George Street, Wood River, has been indicted on charges of armed robbery, failure to stop after a personal injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a police officer. The armed robbery charge accuses him of taking a watch, shoes, a cell phone, and about $200 from another man while armed with a hammer. He was indicted on the charges Thursday. The incidents occurred Continue Reading

