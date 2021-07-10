Cancel
Pierce County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pierce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...CUMING...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE AND STANTON COUNTIES At 1113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilger, or 18 miles east of Norfolk, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Wisner around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beemer and West Point. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH

alerts.weather.gov

