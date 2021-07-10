Special Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NANCE...NORTHERN MERRICK AND NORTHERN POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belgrade, or 31 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fullerton around 1130 PM CDT. Genoa around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Silver Creek. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central and east central Nebraska.