Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT/MIDNIGHT CDT/ FOR WICHITA AND GREELEY COUNTIES At 1023 PM MDT/1123 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Modoc to 7 miles southeast of Towner, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Leoti, Tribune, Horace, Lydia, Selkirk and Marienthal. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH