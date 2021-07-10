Cancel
Goshen County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Southern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 1018 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeview North to 6 miles west of Westview Circle, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wheatland, Chugwater, Chugcreek, Lakeview North, Bordeaux, Westview Circle, Y-O Ranch, Grayrocks Reservoir and Slater. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 53 and 88. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

