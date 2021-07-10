Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WALLACE...THOMAS NORTHERN LOGAN AND SHERMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM MDT/MIDNIGHT CDT/ At 1025 PM MDT/1125 PM CDT/, thunderstorm outflow was located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Levant to 15 miles north of Sharon Springs. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Colby, Goodland, Oakley, Brewster, Ruleton, Levant and Monument. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 8 and 75. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT/200 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.