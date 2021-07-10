Cancel
Republic County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Republic County in north central Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Exeter to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

