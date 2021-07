An exhausted Gareth Southgate will take a break before deciding whether to extend his contract as England’s manager beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate, 50, was noticeably tired as he fielded questions the morning after his side finished runners-up at Euro 2020, describing the racial abuse of his players who missed penalties in the shootout as “unforgivable” and insisting that “99 per cent of the public” are behind his beaten finalists.