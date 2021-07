Video surveillance reportedly shows a Black teenager getting tased while standing on his girlfriend’s back porch in Pasco County, Florida. Sixteen-year-old Jack Rodeman was waiting near the back door when Highway Patrol Trooper George Smyrnios approached him. A surveillance video captured by the family’s porch camera sees the officer approach with a taser already in hand, pointed at the teen. The officer tells Rodeman to “put your hands behind your back,” to which the teen responds that he “didn’t do nothing.” He attempts to call his girlfriend, presumably so she can vouch for him.