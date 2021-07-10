Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Chile fatal shooting sparks tensions with indigenous Mapuche

By Aislinn Laing
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfzq1_0asjeeAw00

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Police shot dead a Mapuche man in Chile’s Araucania province on Friday, stoking tensions with the group and striking a potential blow to attempts to improve relations between the state and the Andean country’s indigenous people.

The shooting, reported by local media to be during a confrontation between police and alleged intruders at a forestry company, is likely to inflame tensions in the region. Indigenous people have claimed for decades that their territory has been illegally requisitioned by agriculture and forestry companies acting with state complicity.

The killing was initially reported to have been of the son of an important local Mapuche leader, Héctor Llaitul, though he later told local media the body had been mistakenly identified.

The local prosecutor’s office said on Twitter that fingerprints were being used to identify the body of the person killed in the police confrontation, adding that Llaitul “did not recognize the body as that of his son, ruling out preliminary versions.”

The Chilean police declined to comment, while the public prosecutor did not respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

Chile’s Human Rights Institute said the shooting would “further exacerbate the complex situation in the region,” calling for a “prompt, deep and transparent investigation.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at the Santa Ana-Tres Palos farm in Carahue, 55 km (35 miles) west of the regional capital Temuco, media reports said.

Police said a group of hooded individuals arrived at the farm and fired on an employee, prompting an armed police operation, according to local news station Mega.

In 2018, Camilo Catrillanca, 24, the grandson of a local indigenous leader, was shot in the head during a police operation in a rural community near the town of Ercilla, triggering nationwide protests. Seven police officers were convicted in connection with that shooting.

Last week, 155 Chilean citizens drafting a new constitution for the country elected a Mapuche academic, Elisa Loncon, to lead them, a significant turnaround since indigenous people are not recognized in the constitution adopted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Of Chile#Indigenous People#Shooting#Andean#Twitter#Chilean#Human Rights Institute#Mega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Politicsgoodmenproject.com

Mapuche Woman Elected President of the Chilean Constitutional Convention

The Mapuche teacher, together with the ancestral spiritual authority, Machi Francisca Linconao, went up to the podium, where the new president of the Constitutional Convention that will draft a new Magna Carta for Chile, the first truly democratic and broadly participatory in the entire republican history of the country, and, there in front of everyone, including members of the political elite of the ruling party who have always treated them as criminals or pariahs and second or third class human beings, she addressed not only the Convention members but also the Chilean people, the whole country and beyond, with words full of emotion that have overturned each of the paradigms of this neo-colonialist and neoliberal system, selfish and inhuman, to make way for the establishment of an absolutely different framework that speaks of equality, respect, sustainability, freedom, recognition, justice and truth, among so many other principles on which the collective hope dreams of building a new Chile.
WorldBoston Herald

Brutal killing spotlights violence against women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Noor Mukadam’s last hours were terror-filled. Beaten repeatedly, the 27-year-old jumped from a window but was dragged back, beaten again and finally beheaded. A childhood friend has been charged with her killing. The gruesome death last week in an upscale neighborhood of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is the...
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Americas48hills.org

And yet we signed: Behind the letter to the president of Nicaragua

The stirring strains of “Nicaragua, Nicaraguita” played over the loudspeakers as thousands poured into the Plaza of the Revolution on July 19, 1983. Young people with raised fists and red-and-black bandannas, peasants in crisp white guayaberas and wide-brimmed straw hats, women in military uniforms rifles on their shoulders. They cheered when President Daniel Ortega spoke about the literacy campaign, the free health clinics, the new agricultural cooperatives on land seized from Somoza’s cohort of oligarchs.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Police followed a “violent pattern” in protests in Colombia, according to Amnesty International

Young protesters in the streets of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, suffered “violent repression” at the hands of the public force and armed civilians in the midst of mostly peaceful protests against the government of Iván Duque in recent months, he said. this Friday Amnesty International. After reviewing reports and complaints, in a process that included the digital verification of abundant audiovisual material, the NGO considers that “human rights violations and crimes under international law” committed by members of the public force “are not isolated or sporadic events. , rather they respond to a pattern of violent actions, destined to inflict fear and discourage peaceful protest ”.
ProtestsU.S. Department of State

Sanctioning Cuban Police in Response to Violent Repression of Peaceful Protests

On July 22, the United States imposed sanctions on the leader of Cuba’s military and on the Cuban Ministry of the Interior’s Special National Brigade in response to Cuban security forces’ violent suppression of peaceful protesters. Today, the United States is announcing additional sanctions in connection with the Cuban regime’s...
Worldwcn247.com

Rights groups warn assaults on women on the rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood of Pakistan’s capital has shone a spotlight on the relentless violence against women in the country. Rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as Pakistan barrels toward greater religious extremism. A Human Rights Watch report says data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200% increase in domestic violence between January and March last year. The numbers were even worse after March, when COVID-19 lockdowns began. An expert says the rise in violence is accompanied by an increase in ultraconservative and even extremist religious values in Pakistan.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Myanmar junta accused of crimes against humanity six months on from coup

Human Rights Watch has accused Myanmar’s military junta of crimes against humanity as small groups of protesters marked six months since the armed forces seized power. Bands of university students rode motorbikes around the country’s second-largest city Mandalay on Saturday waving red and green flags, saying they rejected any possibility of talks with the military to negotiate a return to civilian rule.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Group: Jailed Belarus journalist needs urgent hospital care

The Belarusian Association of Journalists on Thursday called on authorities in Belarus to transfer a jailed journalist to a civilian hospital so he could get treatment for a coronavirus-induced pneumonia he has reportedly developed in detention. The association said it filed a request with the Interior Ministry s penitentiary department...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rights Groups Call on Morocco to Not Extradite Uyghur Activist

Rights groups are urging Morocco not to extradite to China a Uyghur activist who was arrested after arriving on a flight from Turkey. The nongovernmental group Safeguard Defenders said Yidiresi Aishan was taken into custody in response to an Interpol Red Notice issued at China's request. The charges against Aishan...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Colombia Seeks Legal, Medical Attention for Citizens Detained in Haiti

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia called on Haiti on Friday to guarantee the legal and medical rights of 18 Colombians detained on the Caribbean island for alleged participation in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Many questions remain over who was behind the assassination this month and how the killers gained...
Protestswsau.com

Protests, accusations against Myanmar junta ahead of coup anniversary

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Small groups of students protested against Myanmar’s military junta on Saturday in Mandalay and a human rights group accused the armed forces of crimes against humanity ahead of the six-month anniversary of the army’s takeover. Bands of university students rode motorbikes around Mandalay waving red and green...

Comments / 0

Community Policy