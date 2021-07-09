Revised CDC Opioid Guideline Not Expected Until Late 2022

The long wait for the CDC to finally unveil changes to its controversial opioid guideline is going to be longer than we thought. Even though an update to the 2016 guideline is the main topic on the agenda for a July 16th meeting of the CDC Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC), the agency has no plans to make the revisions public at that time. PNN reported earlier this week that the CDC was “expected to release a long-awaited draft of a revised guideline” during that meeting, but that is incorrect.