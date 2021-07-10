Cancel
Letters: If Linus met Franklin today; Adjusted — A 300-word play

Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

I try not to mention individual names in my letters to the editor, but will make an exception in this one. Bill Redding is correct in that our educators should be allowed to teach the truth about our history (Public Forum, June 23). Before he starts equating truth with “critical race theory” he should read the writings of UCLA law professor Cheryl Harris who has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth distribution along racial lines. Or read Ibram X. Kendi’s writings which propose the creation of a federal Department of Antiracism. It would be independent and unaccountable to our elected branches of government.

