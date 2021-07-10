Letters: If Linus met Franklin today; Adjusted — A 300-word play

In his book Where Do We go From Here, Dr. Martin Luther King lays out a road map for African Americans to follow to achieve the American Dream. This is the book that his speech of the same title came from, where King said that we must judge a person by the content of their character not the color of their skin. Critical Race Theory (CRT) says just the opposite. If one reads King’s book, one might think he could have written it last month and not 53 years ago.