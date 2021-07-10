Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

PUBLIC RECORD

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 5 days ago
MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Juan C. Rivera-Rivera, 34, and Brenda L. Centeno Velazquez, 29, both of 57640 C.R. 13, Elkhart

Monica M. Ortega, 30, and Jelkin E. Alvarez Osorio, 27, both of 508 Middlebury St., Apt. E27, Goshen

Kathryn M. Kirchner, 34, and Christopher W. Geddes, 34, both of 58547 Walnut Hills Trail, Elkhart

James D. Graber, 38, and Mary E. Long, 33, both of 405 Franklin St., Goshen

Holly A. Casey, 43, and Donald J. M. Neukom, 42, both of 809 Antler Drive, Apt. A, Middlebury

Caleb A. Light, 28, 2460 E. Old Road 30, Warsaw, and Laura S. Mullen, 27, 18345 Saker Court, New Paris

Angela R. Lash, 39, 12576 C.R. 42, Millersburg, and Kent D. Gingerich, 44, 11255 W. 800 South, Ligonier

Abel F. Lozada Colon, 24, and Thalia I. Bonilla Colon, 26, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 36, Bristol

Darriann N. Hanson, 27, and Martin Zamarripa Salas, 30, both of 22094 C.R. 28, Goshen

Gabriel L. Welch, 24, and Kayla A. Guthrie, 22, both of 1401 Columbus Drive, Elkhart

Leon D. Nissley, 37, 15021 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Monica F. Lehman, 29, 207 Northern Lites Drive, Middlebury

Edgar Saucedo-Davila, 32, 1735 Rye Court, Goshen, Rut J. Wisser Lopez, 28, 106 Holaway Court, Goshen

Krystle I. Thomas, 31, and Bryan L. Telsworth, 33, both of 53457 C.R. 39, Middlebury

Richard C. Zollinger, 61, and Electa R. Avery, 59, both of 50 Mill Stone Drive, Elkhart

Luis F. Amaya Campos, 19, 3413 Portsmouth Drive, Elkhart, and Valeria Montoya Luna, 22, 1104 Beveridge Ave., Elkhart

Ramona L. Eberhardt, 50, and James E. Jackson, 46, both of 112 Nadel Ave., Elkhart

Melissa A. Yeager, 34, 30323 Michiana Drive, Elkhart, and Mark A. Mills, 52, 25889 U.S. 20, South Bend

Katie A. Marquardt, 24, and Zachary R. Hertsel, 27, both of 2629 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Christina M. Miller, 38, and Joseph E. Green, 40, both of 901 S. Second St., Apt. B, Elkhart

Antonio P. Cataldo, 29, 57245 C.R. 23, Goshen, and Lucia M. Swick, 28, 610 N. East St., Indianapolis

Jaime Ornelas Garcia, 42, and Stephanie A. Brissette, 46, both of 145 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Selena Concepcion Cales, 34, and Todd J. Flynn II, 32, both of 401 East Blvd., Elkhart

Valerie L. Rocha, 23, and Roman Perez, 23, both of 54910 Eisenhower Drive, Elkhart

Juvenal Espinoza Flores, 41, and Mayra E. Salgado Salgado, 44, both of 722 Harrison St., Elkhart

Haley J. Baldwin, 30, and Christopher D. Joseph, 40, both of 206 York Drive, Lot 51, Middlebury

Charles Y. Long, 51, and Betsy L. Poling, 49, both of 706 Emerson St., Goshen

Amber L. Miller, 32, and Christopher A. Davidsen, 39, both of 56654 C.R. 1, Elkhart

Jarvis D. Bloch, 42, and Dawn L. Ford, 46, both of 322 Dorsey Ave., Elkhart

Jesus J. Rodriguez, 36, and Liseth C. Zambrano Alviarez, 30, both of 531 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Jennifer M. Guess, 48, and Curtis M. Hollinger, 48, both of 30110 Fox Run Trail, Granger

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Jerrecho J. Warnken, Wakarusa, and Allissa L. Warnken, Osceola. Married Dec. 4, 2020, separated June 7.

Charity A. Zimmerman, Goshen, and James Zimmerman, Goshen. Married Sept. 15, 2012, separation date not provided.

Rachel L. Kraus, Elkhart, and Travis L. Kraus, Elkhart. Married Sept. 17, 2005, separated Sept. 19, 2020.

Alma Colmenares, Elkhart, and Christian Aldas-Alegria, Goshen. Married Nov. 5, 2004, separation date not provided; four minor children.

Douglas B. LaShure and Renee C. LaShure. Married June 10, 2006, separated March 19; two minor children.

Hector Luna Galindo, Adkins, Texas, and Miriam Duran, Goshen. Married Aug. 26, 2016, separated Sept. 9, 2016.

The Goshen News

The Goshen News

Goshen, IN
