Effective: 2021-07-16 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clearwater; Idaho The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has continued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Clearwater, and Idaho Counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the MODERATE and is forecast to remain in the moderate to unhealthy. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).