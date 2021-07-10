Cancel
On my radar: Lucy Ellmann’s cultural highlights

By Lucy Ellmann
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Born in Illinois in 1956, the author Lucy Ellmann moved to England aged 13 and received an MA from the Courtauld Institute of Art in 1981. Her debut novel, Sweet Desserts , won the Guardian fiction prize in 1988 and she has since published seven more, including Ducks, Newburyport (2019), which consists of eight sentences over more than 1,000 pages. It was shortlisted for the Booker prize and won the Goldsmiths prize and the James Tait Black prize for fiction. Between 2009 and 2010, Ellmann taught creative writing at the University of Kent. Her first collection of essays, Things Are Against Us (Galley Beggar Press, £9.99), is out now.

1. Fiction

Pond by Claire Louise Bennett

Bookshops have been shut, but books have reclaimed a central position in life, amid the reduction in other cultural outlets caused by the plague. Pond is an absolute delight. Funny, tense, eccentric and labyrinthine, these short stories take a highly personal stand on domestic constraints, and cover everything from tomato paste (a two-paragraph story), cows and the narrator’s general contrariness, to the vital aphrodisiac effects of alcohol. It’s poetic and beautiful and surprisingly deep, and unobtrusively leaves you with a strong sense of place: a rented cottage in an Irish village. Exceptional stuff.

2. Comedy

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (Netflix)

Richard Pryor in Chicago, 1978. Photograph: Paul Natkin/WireImage

Jeez, Richard Pryor puts other standup comedians to shame. How tame they seem next to his smart, pained, witty reflections. He’s very funny about white people. “I love when white dudes get mad and cuss.” It’s amazing, the way he paints a whole scene for you with nothing but a few choice sound effects, and dramatises it by crawling, running, writhing and mocking the whole damn world. Dogs, deer, machismo, bodily functions, the crunch of leaves in the forest: it all comes vividly to life. He paces the stage as if he really needs to get somewhere. And he gets there.

3. Art

Paul Scott: Scenery, Samplers and Souvenirs (Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh)

A collaged dish from Paul Scott: Scenery, Samplers and Souvenirs. Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Thge Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh

Having seen no art for over a year due to Covid restrictions, I noticed this gallery was open and boldly entered, to find Scott’s mended and manipulated blue and white china platters that drip with irony. In Souvenir of Portland Oregon , a bunch of silhouetted militia men tramp along in search of Black Lives Matter protesters. One large plate, imprinted with a photo of young saplings and No Trespass signs, mourns the loss of the American wilderness. Another collaged dish, recrafted using kintsugi “golden repairs” and a Japanese pottery fragment of Hokusai’s wave, questions whether Fukushima itself can ever be repaired.

4. Opera

metopera.org

Anna Netrebko in Adriana Lecouvreur. Photograph: Vincent Peters/Met Opera

The New York Met’s labour relations suck – there are constant disputes over outrageous management decisions. Yet they’ve been freakily generous towards their online audience during the pandemic: every day, another free televised Metropolitan opera. Adriana Lecouvreur (backstage shenanigans with Anna Netrebko, the fascinatingly sinister Anita Rachvelishvili and darling Ambrogio Maestri); The Nose (totally hilarious, thanks to William Kentridge’s direction and designs); Philip Glass’s moving Satyagraha ; The Marriage of Figaro (with Cecilia Bartoli, a rare treat); Tosca (in which Scarpia, a true villain, meets a swift demise after messing everybody else’s life up); Falstaff (Maestri again)… a feast!

5. Film

Minari ( Lee Isaac Chung , 2021 )

Watch a trailer for Minari .

A bit like Little House on the Prairie but without the good cheer, this survival tale is about a Korean-American family trying to farm in Arkansas. The only other work around is sexing chicks. Great acting, particularly the little boy with the heart defect, and his grandma. It’s unfortunate for the movie that she has to get ill. It’s also not clear what the minari seeds are actually for, besides symbolism. The grandma plants some on the riverbank, where it thrives. Apparently it’s something like watercress. But they never seem to eat it. What that symbolises is anyone’s guess.

6. Nature

Fox cubs

Two red fox cubs at play in southern England. Photograph: Kit Day/Alamy

During lockdown, it sometimes feels like the cultural highlight of my week is ordering vegetables online. There’s much to be said for viniculture too. But in the gardens below my flat, a vixen is raising three cubs. These urbanites, unaffected by Covid, seem to be getting a lot more out of city life than I do. The cubs play and romp and snap and chase and roll and wrestle and chomp leaves and study trash and squeeze through tight spots and make strange sounds, all in pursuit of their own impeccable agendas. There is nothing more perfect than a fox cub.

POTUSThe Guardian

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann review – feminist pyrotechnics

In 1938, three years before her suicide at 59, Virginia Woolf published Three Guineas, a long-form essay on patriarchy and its seemingly inevitable trajectory, war – a forceful indictment of the fascism that was then sweeping Europe and beyond. Her most conspicuously pacifist work, Three Guineas was contentious for its time. It argued that subjugation of women in the domestic sphere (notably, Woolf refers to “the daughters of educated men”, women of her own privileged class) is reflected in an equal lack of representation in the public domain of education and influence: “The public and private worlds are inseparably connected ... the tyrannies and servilities of one are the tyrannies and servilities of the other,” she wrote. As part of a solution, Woolf proposed supporting three causes with a guinea each: specifically, a society to avert war, a campaign for the rebuilding of a women’s college and an organisation to encourage women’s professional employment. Always elegant, Three Guineas nevertheless throbs with justifiable anger and fear. Its rallying cry and the recognition that the personal is also political would go on to, for example, inspire female peace activists of the 1960s, who took various of its sentences as antiwar slogans. “Set fire to the old hypocrisies,” urges Woolf. Unsurprisingly, its central themes have not dated.
Books & LiteratureElle

Shelf Life: Yaa Gyasi

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser

To talk about Robert Walser in a Walserian way, one needs to start with the small things, as it was those that truly gave his writing its essence. Susan Bernofsky, writer and literary translator, does just that. Bernofsky spent over three decades researching Walser’s life and writing. The biography born as a result of this expedition, Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser (Yale University Press, 2021) is an affectionate, precise piece of writing that illustrates a man of complexities both personal and professional. It is an intimate portrait of an artist, soul-crushing in its realism, with all its valor and rigor. Reading Walser’s life, lived in between furnished rooms and towns, in between long walks, in between fame and complete isolation, the bearings of these events become more and more profound. Bernofsky has previously translated many works of Walser and she sees through the many hidden layers of his writing with well-informed clarity, scrutinizing his words with the mind of a translator and the heart of an admirer. Nothing of Walser’s methodical yet itinerant prose is lost on Bernofsky; on the contrary, it finds more meaning as the protagonist of another writer’s work.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Culture Lover’s July Guide

Peak summer is back, and with it, a wealth of shows, events, and activities to partake in and attend—in real life! While plenty of virtual programming still exists for those less excited about venturing out—take, for example, the annual A Capitol Fourth concert and the Macy’s fireworks, which will both be broadcast nationwide on July 4—it’s safe to say that live programming is finally the norm once more. Catch American Ballet Theater performing at locations across America, celebrate the return of Broadway by attending Bruce Springsteen’s eponymous revival show, or attend a Brooklyn art fair with masterpieces at every price point. Whatever you choose to do, remember to soak up every second.
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

Debut Novelist Pik-Shuen Fung on Art, Grief, and ‘Ghost Forest’

At the center of Canadian, New York City-based writer Pik-Shuen Fung’s debut novel, Ghost Forest, which is composed in vignettes, is the nonlinear and fragmented experience of grief. The book, narrated by an unnamed young girl, follows a family moving to Canada from Hong Kong before the 1997 handover from Britain to China. While the narrator, her mother, grandmother, and sister immigrate to a new country, the father becomes an “astronaut” parent, staying in Hong Kong and visiting Canada once a year. As the narrator grows up and enters art school, her father falls ill, and the family must come together and, in some ways, keep their distance. In turn, they navigate their emotional connection to one another, migration, intergenerational inheritance, and expression, artistic and otherwise. Even in dissecting the trauma of loss, Ghost Forest is prismatic and beautifully explores love, grief, and the layers in between.
Books & LiteratureColumbia University

A Professor Shifts From Literary Translation to Biography

The Swiss-German modernist author Robert Walser (1878-1956) lived on the fringes of society, shocking his Berlin friends by enrolling in butler school and later developing an urban-nomad lifestyle in the Swiss capital, Bern, before checking himself into a psychiatric clinic. He was interested in everything inconspicuous and modest—social outcasts and artists as well as the impoverished and the marginalized—prompting the writer W.G. Sebald to dub him “a clairvoyant of the small.”
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Matt Bell's Playlist for His Novel "Appleseed"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Matt Bell's novel...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Finborough theatre

Lockdown culture I’ve been cast as bitchy theatre critic Mr Snarl – it’s a role I couldn’t turn down. Starring in a Zoom production of the play Masks and Faces tested my acting skills – not to mention my singing. Spotlight on Whispers to thunderstorms: the world of sound designer...
Books & LiteratureSan Diego weekly Reader

Allen Ginsberg: spokesman for Hippy culture

What thoughts I have of you tonight, Walt Whitman, for I walked down the streets under the trees with a headache self-conscious looking at the full moon. In my hungry fatigue, and shopping for images, I went into the neon fruit supermarket, dreaming of your enumerations!. What peaches and what...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes buried after flight with caviar and champagne

The ashes of Hungarian-born female actor Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor’s ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous Hungarian actors,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

