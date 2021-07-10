Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Missing 12-Foot Burmese Python That Escaped Louisiana Mall Aquarium Is Found

By Jon D. B.
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After closing down the mall for two full days, Cara the 12-foot albino Burmese python has finally been found thanks to a painstaking search. What do you do when a 150-pound, 12-foot python escapes its enclosure and becomes loose in a crowded mall? You shut the place down! This was exactly the case for the Mall of Louisiana for two full days after Cara, an albino Burmese python, broke loose from her Blue Zoo terrarium.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burmese Python#The Mall#Lsu Veterinary Med#The Blue Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Python
Related
Florida StateOutsider.com

PHOTO: Florida Man Has Arm Crushed by Alligator While Hunting

“We heard the skin rip and then the bones crush.” This Florida firefighter is lucky to have both arms after a freak alligator attack whilst hunting. “The fact that I woke up with my arm was just mind-boggling to me after seeing the injury.”. These are the words of Florida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy