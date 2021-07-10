Missing 12-Foot Burmese Python That Escaped Louisiana Mall Aquarium Is Found

After closing down the mall for two full days, Cara the 12-foot albino Burmese python has finally been found thanks to a painstaking search. What do you do when a 150-pound, 12-foot python escapes its enclosure and becomes loose in a crowded mall? You shut the place down! This was exactly the case for the Mall of Louisiana for two full days after Cara, an albino Burmese python, broke loose from her Blue Zoo terrarium.