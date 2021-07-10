US Olympics: In dope they hope, while they grope ...
As the news of the Olympic runner, Sha'carri Richardson, caught with Marijuana in her system, floods the news media, I have watched with some concern and much amusement as the commentariat wish to explain away her usage as a "non enhancing drug" and as such she should be allowed to rejoin the American Olympic team. The simian stupidity of those statements belies the fact that the use of marijuana reduces the very heightened consciousness that all top-tier athletes must have to stay alive and function well in their chosen sport.www.journal-news.net
