Camp offered for kids and their grandparents

KINGSPORT — The young and young at heart are invited to an intergenerational fun camp Thursday, July 22, for grandparents and their grandchildren ages 9 and up. The one-day Summer Fun Camp featuring The Art of Zentangle®, is sponsored by the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), a continuing education program offered through a partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of education background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.