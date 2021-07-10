Mid-year housing data show strong regional, submarket growth

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. The month of June brought a much needed injection of new listings to the Hamptons real estate market – up 32% in June compared to May 2021. Buyers and agents hoped this could mean a real chance at finally securing the home they or their clients had been after. But by mid-June, when measured week to week, contract activity plateaued, and then plummeted last week. While the 4th of July holiday week likely played a significant role, contract activity has been on a downward trend since February. With the number of qualified buyers still looking to secure a Hamptons home at all price points remaining strong, more inventory becoming available, and homes continuing to close and find contracts at increasing record price tags, what gives?
