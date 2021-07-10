Mid-year housing data show strong regional, submarket growth

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index found the cost of shelter increased 0.5% from May to June and up 2.6% compared to last year. But other reports, such as the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April, shows home prices have increased 14.6% during the past 12 months. And the 2.6% increase in shelter costs results mainly from the price of hotel and motel stays, explains Market Watch. The consumer price index does not even consider housing units as part of the shelter category. Instead, it’s viewed as an investment and not a consumption item.