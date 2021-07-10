Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

What has happened to us in America

By Greg Marks Martinsburg
Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately it has become more alarmingly frightening as to what is happening in our country. At 71, I wouldn’t have dreamed of seeing what I’m seeing, even ten or fifteen years ago, let alone forty or fifty years ago. It is saddening and angering to think what my children and grandchildren will be faced with as a result of the conduct and decisions that have been made in recent years. It is frightening to think that the values and character of some of our fellow Americans could decline so far from those Christian and American values that have made America a bastion of freedom and the greatest nation on earth.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Christians#60#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Hits Out After Gwen Berry Protest, 'Why Does the Left Hate America?'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) lashed out at the left in a scathing Twitter post, after athlete Gwen Berry turned away from the U.S. flag while the national anthem was playing. In a Sunday post, Sen. Cruz, who regularly rails against liberals on social media, shared an article by The Athletic that reported on Berry's decision to face away from the flag on Saturday when she placed third for the hammer throw to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
Celebritiesleecountycourier.net

What happened to people of character?

When I was a child, my parents instilled in me a lengthy list of expected behaviors for a man in training. Behaviors such as stand when shaking a man’s hand and look him in the eyes, a woman’s hand is taken not shaken, a promise made is a promise kept, speak truth and dispel lies of others, secrets are meant to be kept; and stand against a bully and protect those they seek to harm. These are just a few of years of lessons intertwined in my raising to adulthood. I was also a devotee of the Arthurian legends and codes of honor adhered by early knights and heroes who were inspired by those stories. Ultimately, I discovered many of my ancestors were among those inspirees. In addition, a great influence were the films and television shows of the 1940s-1960s which taught us lessons and provided models in life to inspire us to be more than we are such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Ozzie and Harriet,” “The Rifleman,” and so many more. With each passing year, I look out upon those who find their way into our view, so-called celebrities, politicians, athletes and so many whom this world now places upon some kind of pedestal. I have to shake my head as I see images, films and tv shows, hear comments they say, see actions they do, and wonder what has become of the men and women who once inspired us, who led us to greater heights in life and various fields of endeavor. I know there are many good and decent people who live their lives and make a difference in their communities. I have met many. As a journalist, I have tried to tell their stories. Unfortunately, those are not the people who our culture uplifts onto pedestals. I long for the days of heroes who strived to lives of character. No matter what the reality, the public face was kept appropriate so not to destroy how the public perceived who they were. We have actors, singers, and social media celebrities who wallow in excessive behavior that reflects an inability to understand right from wrong, indulgence in sin, and existing in pettiness. I have seen elected officials whose deeds are not honorable, words are not true, who are accoladed in their efforts as their actions hurt those they serve. I do not know what the answer is, except, the future of character is within our hands. We have the ability to make ourselves better in how we carry ourselves and interact with other people. We can raise the next generation with better role models and stronger life influencing guidance that uplifts others rather than tearing down. We can turn off the movies and television shows that degrade the quality of our lives and not support the advertisers which make those possible. Any who feel they are among those whose character reflects all things good and inspiring, should place themselves in situations so others can see their lives and be inspired. Run for political office; become involved in major activities and events in your community; take on a community problem and solve it; and mentor youth and adults in talents where you excel. Modern culture is only our friend if it reflects our expectations of what life should be. Shape it, don’t let it shape you and yours.
Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: America belongs to all who love it

Conservative lawmakers and many of their followers attempt to label liberals as subversives out to destroy America. I consider myself to be as American as the guy in the pickup truck flying a massive American flag. I am not, however, waging war on anyone who thinks, acts, looks, or worships differently.
Politicsarcamax.com

What Foreign Dissidents Understand About the American Flag

This week, thousands of Cuban dissidents marched against the repressive communist tyranny that has subjugated the Cuban people for three generations. They chanted "Libertad!" and called for the end of the regime. And they carried aloft a symbol of freedom: the American flag. This isn't a rarity. It's a common...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

The long history of American Nazism - and why we can't forget it today

As Americans consider the aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol and contemporary struggles over voting reform in Congress and at the Supreme Court, many wonder about the fate of our democratic republic. The principles Americans are supposed to hold dear - voting rights, equality, freedom - appear imperiled.
New Bethlehem, PACourier-Express

The spirit of America

Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.
Branson, MONewsweek

The 2 Americas of COVID-19 | Opinion

Saturday night in Branson, Missouri, and Manhattan, New York, was a time of summer celebration. People were jamming in restaurants and out to hear music with few wearing masks. Both places were in a partying mood to celebrate what appeared to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat of Ohio, was one of nine people arrested during a voting rights protest at the Capitol this afternoon. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, shared a photo on Twitter of US Capitol police (USCP) officers putting a zip-tie on her and escorting her out of the building.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump legal turbulence: Indicted money man taps lawyers, stripped of power

The Trump Organization’s indicted CFO Allen Weisselberg has been demoted as Trump scrambles amid this ongoing criminal probe. Weisselberg has resigned from a trust set up to control the company’s assets, according to government filings obtained by The Washington Post. Trump’s money man has also tapped defense lawyers with no ties to the Trump Organization. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.July 15, 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

‘Forget The Filibuster’: Manchin Rejects Voting Rights ‘Carve-Out’ After Meeting With Texas Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday shot down the idea of creating a carve-out to the Senate filibuster for voting rights bills after a meeting with Democratic state lawmakers from Texas who are in Washington, D.C., to protest a voting restrictions bill in their state, effectively killing a proposal that has gained steam among even some Democratic leaders in recent weeks.
Politicsaclufl.org

How America Disguised 65,000 Prison Beds

Fifty years ago, as the U.S. began building the world’s largest infrastructure for human caging, many Americans envisioned a future without prisons. Prisons, in the eyes of many, were irrevocably broken and incompatible with democracy. A committee convened by Lyndon B. Johnson to study law enforcement wrote that “life in many institutions is at best barren and futile, and at worst unspeakably brutal and degrading” and lamented that many prisoners labored “under conditions scarcely distinguishable from slavery.”
Republican PartyCumberland Times-News

Today in History

Today is the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year. In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government. In 1914, scientist Robert H. Goddard received a U.S. patent for...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

What the edX Consortium Has Meant to Us

We don’t yet know what a 2U owned edX will mean for edX partner colleges and universities. We can make (hopefully informed) hypotheses about the pros and cons for schools (and learners) of this acquisition, but the truth is that that future is unwritten. What we can do with confidence...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

At Long Last, Gretchen Whitmer Finally Gets What’s Coming to Her…

Being that I’m from Michigan, I have been on an up and down rollercoaster when it comes to actually holding Gretchenm Whitmner responsible for her tyrannical overreach during the COVID mess. TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!. There have been a lot of rumors that the “clampdown”...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Notable sedition, treason cases in American history

CHICAGO (AP) — After Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, many described their actions as seditious or even treasonous. Some scholars say key figures in the attacks would qualify for sedition conspiracy under U.S. statutes, though...
PharmaceuticalsJournal & Sunday Journal

Conquer your fears and get vaccinated

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem…”. Gov. Jim Justice was blunt in his regularly scheduled briefing Tuesday, during which he also praised those who have worked to help West Virginia reach 64.5 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To that point, he said “West Virginia, you’ve done a whale of a job.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy