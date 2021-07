A list can be described as a number of names written consecutively one below the other. But when talking sports, a list usually means someone has decided to rank players or coaches. And this week on their podcast, Trey Downey & Len Martez had a discussion on how anyone that talks sports for a living could leave Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians off his/her “Top Ten Coaches In The NFL” list. Because of his Super Bowl win & being the only active head coach who has won a Coach Of The Year award with two different teams, both Downey & Martez agreed that any top ten list not having Arians on it just isn’t right.