Space Jam: A New Legacy is about to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max July 16, but while fans can't wait to see LeBron James lead a new adventure with the Looney Tunes following Michael Jordan's 1996 Space Jam release, there have been a few raised eyebrows this time. Comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias took on the role of Speedy Gonzales in this chapter, but fans aren't so quick to forget the headlines the longtime cartoon character made ahead of 2020's woke conversations involving police brutality and race equality. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Iglesias explained why he was excited to take on the iconic role ahead of the film's release despite what some might think of the character.