Christie Crowe, 43, of Irvine passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born January 23, 1978 in Winchester to Gary Stone and Georgia Barnes. She is survived by her mother Georgia Barnes of Irvine, a daughter Brooklyn Crowe of Bryant, TX, a grandson Jeqentin Breedlove of TX, a brother Donald Stone of Irvine, two sisters Donna Stone of Irvine and Shelena Stone. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Stone and her husband Steve Crowe. Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Buford Powell and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.