HR 1 fallacy

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.