Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CHERRY AND NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM MDT At 1021 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Merriman to 19 miles south of Gordon. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gordon, Rushville, Cody, Merriman, Medicine Lake, Clinton, Eli, Big Hill, Billys Lake, Lone Butte, Irwin, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Rock Hill, Hoover Lake, Cody Lake, Indian Hill, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River, Morgan Lake, Highway 27 crossing the Niobrara River and Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MDT for the Panhandle of and north central Nebraska.