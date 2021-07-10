Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. At 1007 MDT, a 86 mph wind gust occurred at the Alliance Airport. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Garden; Grant; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARTHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY...GRANT...GARDEN AND SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 1023 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Antioch to 12 miles southwest of Ellsworth to 14 miles west of Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Ellsworth, Hyannis, Lisco, Whitman, Ashby, Antioch, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Wickson Lake, Diamond Lake and Bourquim Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 162. Highway 61 between mile markers 136 and 172. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH