Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellwood to near Benedict to near Henderson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Gresham around 1125 PM CDT. Waco around 1130 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 329 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH