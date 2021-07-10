Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monona County in west central Iowa Northwestern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Burt County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska North central Dodge County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Onawa to 5 miles west of Lyons, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tekamah, Uehling and Mondamin. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 89 and 109. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH