Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the John Deere Classic, where Cam Davis carried over his good vibes from last week’s 5-hole playoff victory, Kevin Na drained a 50-foot eagle putt and Sam Ryder holed out his impressive flop shot. Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Deere#Takeaway#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfGolf.com

‘Just never saw that coming:’ Phil Mickelson logs regrettable first at Open Championship

Phil Mickelson, on the par-4 1st at Royal St. George’s, hit his drive down the left side of the fairway, looped in a short iron to about 12 feet and just missed the birdie putt to the right of the hole. He’d settle for a par during Thursday’s first round of the Open Championship. On his way to his tap-in, this year’s PGA Championship winner and a six-time major champion overall, would smirk at his miss.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Justin Thomas daggers Bryson DeChambeau over driver mess

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cobra went back and forth on Thursday, the golf world patiently awaited on a comment from DeChambeau's arch nemesis Brooks Koepka, who has shown a penchant for pouncing on the Mad Scientist when he's already down. Surprisingly, Koepka has remained mum on the matter. Another well-known...
GolfPGA Tour

Danny Willett putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Willett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Willett finished his day tied for 35th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
GolfPGA Tour

DraftKings preview: John Deere Classic

Russell Henley is one of the favorites entering the John Deere Classic. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) With one week to go before the Open Championship, the PGA TOUR heads into Illinois for its traditional stop at the John Deere Classic. This event has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000, a D.A. Weibring designed venue that plays as a par 71 at approximately 7,268 yards. The venue features pure Bentgrass greens and again is a course that the PGA TOUR pros have traditionally gone very low at—it yielded a 69.510 scoring average in 2019. This is another full-field, 156-man event and was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dylan Frittelli ($7,800, +5500) won here by two shots at 21-under over Russell Henley ($9,900, +2000) in 2019.
GolfQuad Cities Onlines

2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Munoz, Hadley share first-round lead

7:20 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz and Chesson Hadley share the overnight lead at the John Deere Classic after opening round 63s. Munoz closed with five straight birdies to reach that mark, while Hadley made birdies at the par-3 seventh and par-4 eighth to tie Munoz. Chez Reavie, Camilo Villegas and...
GolfBirmingham Star

Sebastian Munoz snatches lead into final round at John Deere Classic

Sebastian Munoz shot a third-round 67 amid a sea of low scores Saturday to grab a one-shot advantage with 18 holes to play in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. The Colombian Munoz, 28, secured the tournament lead at 16 under on the strength of six birdies against two bogeys in the third round as he aims for his second career PGA victory.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Ex-UNLV golf star rediscovers form at John Deere Classic

It’s pretty hard to find any similarities between the desert golf of Southern Nevada and the Midwest charm of TPC Deer Run in Silvis, Illinois. But the leaderboard at last week’s John Deere Classic was littered with Las Vegas players. Ryan Moore and Kevin Na tied for second, while Seamus...
GolfPGA Tour

J.J. Spaun comes back from a rocky start in round three of the John Deere Classic

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Golfchatsports.com

Watch: John Deere Classic leader begins final round with shank on first hole

Sebastian Munoz teed off Sunday afternoon at TPC Deere Run with a one-shot lead at the John Deere Classic. He quickly lost it in the most nightmarish of fashion. Munoz left himself just 85 yards into the first green, but he was also in the rough and facing a tricky lie. That's when he hit, well, you know...
GolfCBS Sports

British Open 2021 predictions, Open Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks from PGA insider

The 2021 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, with Royal St. George's Golf Club hosting the oldest major in golf for a 15th time. In typical British Open fashion, plenty of wind could occur with the course situated on the southeast coast of England and the 2021 Open Championship forecast is calling for a steady 15 mph breeze throughout the week. That would appear to be a disadvantage for American golfers, who have won the Open Championship just four times since 2007 and are typically unaccustomed to links courses.
GolfPGA Tour

Expert Picks: The Open Championship

How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
GolfPGA Tour

Power Rankings: Barbasol Championship

Charl Schwartzel is a favorite this week at the Barbasol Championship. (Harry How/Getty Images) Each additional event on the PGA TOUR schedule rewards 300 FedExCup points to its winner, a two-year membership exemption and spots in the next editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Championship and many other invitationals, but because the Barbasol Championship is positioned inside the final fifth of the season, it feels like so much more is on the line.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Will Zalatoris WDs prior to Round 2

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Open Championship prior to his Round 2 tee time. Zalatoris, 24, was in contention after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69. However, cameras caught Zalatoris looking uncomfortable after muscling out an approach from the gorse on Royal St. George’s 15th hole Thursday. Zalatoris also had an unwanted viral moment during his round, badly missing a short putt.
GolfPGA Tour

Club foot reason for Jon Rahm’s TOUR-winning short swing

SANDWICH, England – U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm has revealed his distinctive shorter swing is a direct result of being born with a club foot. Rahm, the favorite for this week’s Open Championship at Royal St George's, explained how the restriction of movement in his right ankle has necessitated the swing he has now used to win six times on the PGA TOUR.
GolfPGA Tour

Monday qualifiers: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Kyle Weldon led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, carding a 9-under 63 Monday at Annbriar GC to secure a tee time Thursday at Panther Creek CC in Springfield, Illinois. Weldon recorded seven birdies and an eagle Monday against zero bogeys to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy