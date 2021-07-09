Cancel
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant’ On Showtime, A People-Pleasing Comedian For Divisive Times

By Sean L. McCarthy
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose purple curtains in his backdrop are indeed a subtle tribute to Prince, but Wisconsin native Pete Lee, who started his comedy career in Minneapolis, is not out to shock or titillate you with his stand-up comedy. In fact, as the last word in the title of his first hour special for Showtime suggests, he aims to please, in a much more inoffensive way.

