Steve Stricker shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. Steve Stricker hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.www.pgatour.com
