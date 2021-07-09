Steve Stricker shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

The Open Championship is back, and the historic major championship will be played on British soil for the first time since 2017 when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The last time it was played in England was in 2017, when Jordan Spieth won his third major at Royal Birkdale. The Open Championship 2021 marks the 15th time Royal St. George's will host the major, and 42-year-old Darren Clarke won it the last time it was played there in 2011. Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but how high should he be in your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings?