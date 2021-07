A possible fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia may not be as dead an issue as you’d think. Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) and Davis (25-0, 24 KO) have had some back-and-forth with one another, not even terribly smack talk-y or anything, really. In January, days after Garcia beat Luke Campbell, the two agreed on Mike Tyson’s podcast to do a fight, but obviously that didn’t come to pass.