Coalition Corner | It takes a village

As president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, people new to the area occasionally ask me, “Is there a drug problem?” My answer is always the same. “Yes, like every other community in the country, we do have those battling substance use disorder. However, one thing we have that many communities do not, is an organized, comprehensive, dedicated Coalition committed to positive change.”

The Cambria County Drug Coalition has a little over a hundred volunteers working through five areas of focus – law enforcement, healthcare, drug treatment and recovery, prevention education and community education. For the past several years, I have had the privilege of chairing the Community Education committees which include faith-based, media, business and civic and volunteer groups.

Our faith-based committee is made up of pastors and spiritual leaders from many walks of faith. This group often finds itself on the front lines, helping people through challenging times that may be related to substance use. Together they share prayer and praise requests and helpful tools with other faith-based communities to make sure everyone has the resources they need. This group is also responsible with helping to host the annual Blue Christmas service. This beautiful service is dedicated to those struggling at the holidays, so that people know they are not alone, and that people care. This committee also helps with the First Responder Appreciation Breakfast an effort to make sure those on the front lines know they are appreciated for the important role that they play.

Our business committee, recently formed, focuses on the needs of the business community. On Aug. 5, this committee will welcome a trainer from Drug Free Workplace of PA for a training on Addressing Medical Marijuana: Overcoming Barriers & Ensuring Success of Your Drug Free Workplace Program. This is the first in a series of trainings for area businesses to help them provide a safe and drug free workplace for employees. This committee will also be exploring the topic of second-chance employment, providing a pathway to meaningful work for those in recovery.

Our media committee is actively engaged in covering the good works of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, whether it is education and prevention, celebrations such as “Recovery in the Valley” or important campaigns such as “Parents Who Host,” which helps enlighten the community to the dangers of serving alcohol to minors. The media committee also works to cover substance use related issues in a way that helps reduce negative stigmas. Our media partners help us tell stories of hope and of recovery, such important messages for people to hear. We are fortunate to have great participation from our media partners. They want to be part of the solution and we certainly could not tell our story as effectively without them.

The last of our committees, civic and volunteer, is focused on sharing the good works of the Coalition. The Coalition’s Speakers Bureau offers a wide variety of topics and trainings.

If you belong to a community organization and would like to learn more about the Coalition and how to get involved, reach out to us and we will make that happen. I would also invite you to follow the Coalition on social media. Facebook, Twitter and, more recently, Instagram are all tools being used to help share the efforts of the Coalition, and I guarantee you will be surprised to see how much is going on.

The bottom line is that substance use and misuse impact’s every community, but not every community has an active, engaged, group focused on being a catalyst for positive change. A big thanks to everyone involved in the Coalition’s efforts. Your investment in the Coalition is an investment in a better tomorrow for Cambria County.