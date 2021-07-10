Chemical-Free Jewelry Cleaners
The Xiaomi ultrasonic jewelry cleaner is a powerful countertop appliance for users seeking out an effective, chemical-free way to remove dirt and grime from their jewelry pieces. The unit is constructed with an 11.5-ounce food-grade SUS304 stainless steel tank that is designed to hold rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, watches and even glasses. The system will create a 45,000Hz ultrasound wave that will pass over the items placed inside to blast away dirt without the need for scrubbing or manual cleaning.www.trendhunter.com
