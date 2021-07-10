Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Chemical-Free Jewelry Cleaners

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi ultrasonic jewelry cleaner is a powerful countertop appliance for users seeking out an effective, chemical-free way to remove dirt and grime from their jewelry pieces. The unit is constructed with an 11.5-ounce food-grade SUS304 stainless steel tank that is designed to hold rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, watches and even glasses. The system will create a 45,000Hz ultrasound wave that will pass over the items placed inside to blast away dirt without the need for scrubbing or manual cleaning.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Cleaners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Automotive-Inspired Jewelry Pieces

The Ad Antic 'Counter' bracelet is an automotive-insured jewelry piece for men that aims to offer wearers enhanced style and more thanks to a high-quality design. The bracelet has been designed by Jinsop Lee and is constructed using surgical-grade stainless steel that has been paired with a hand-brushed metal texture finish. The bracelet comes in three size options to suit different wearers and is paired with a CNC-machined stud for calls to mind the pivot point on a tachometer.
CarsWPRI

The best car upholstery cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the amount of time we spend in our cars, it becomes impossible to prevent all spills and stains. Whether it’s from our morning coffee, a child’s snack or dirt tracked in after a hike, our car upholstery can take on blemishes leaving it looking less than new.
Apparelluxurytravelmagazine.com

A Guide to Inheriting Jewelry

Inheriting jewelry can raise a lot of mixed emotions. As you grieve over the loss, receiving a treasured heirloom may provide some comfort in a time of sorrow. While looking over the pieces, you may be confused about what to do with them. Should you keep them for yourself, scrap them, or sell the entire inheritance? Don’t rush into your decision; we’re here to help.
Apparelmerricksart.com

My 5 Essential Pieces of Jewelry

Want to know my five essential pieces of jewelry? Here they are, from rings, to my favorite everyday earrings, and more. Do you know how essential jewelry is to an outfit? It’s always the finishing touch to make an outfit feel purposeful and complete. I don’t wear a ton of...
Nashville, TNstyleblueprint.com

Trend Spotlight: Silver Jewelry

Bailey is the SB Shop Manager. She loves a good meal and glass of wine with great friends... or a reality TV binge with her cat, Luna. Yellow gold has been the trendsetter’s metal of choice for several seasons, but as predicted by Spring and Summer 2021 runways, silver is making its comeback. Dainty rings, bracelet stacks, and layering necklaces are this year’s most fashionable ways to dip your toe into the silver jewelry trend pool. We’ve rounded up a few favorite silver bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings made by small Southern businesses, all of which are available on SB Shop. Take a look!
Apparelmensjournal.com

We Found The Best Jewelry For Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Are you looking to elevate your style?...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Cordless Industrial Floor Cleaners

The Floorwash Battery Floor Scrubber has been developed by Namco Manufacturing Inc. as a cleaning product for industrial purposes that will work to drastically enhance the capabilities of administrators. The unit maintains a cordless design that is suited for cleaning 30 different kinds of flooring and is outfitted with a lithium-ion battery pack that's rated for 60-minutes of use per charge. The unit can be recharged in 90-minutes and maintains a 50% energy savings when compared to corded alternatives on the market.
Designers & Collectionscincinnatimagazine.com

Skinny Dip Jewelry Is Not Your Mother’s Polymer Clay Jewelry

When Morgan McGoff was brainstorming a brand identity for her fledgling jewelry company, she knew she wanted a name that would evoke happy memories. And there was one phrase—one memory—she couldn’t get out of her mind. While on a yoga retreat, she had gone skinny dipping in a river on a crisp, clear night. Looking up at a brilliant Milky Way, McGoff thought to herself, This is who I am and where I belong. I truly belong in myself.
Prophetstown, ILaroundptown.com

Scifres Jewelry Update

Scifres Jewelry in Prophetstown has undergone some changes recently, which have led to some modifications in their business operation. Owner Jenna Scifres McClelland explains. Hello Everyone! I have some big news to share… Since opening my own retail shop at 348 1/2 Washington Street in Prophetstown, IL, we have experienced new challenges, changes, and growth. We now have 6 workers on our Jenna Scifres Handmade Jewelry crew!!! I never thought all of this would be possible. I am so thankful for my crew and I couldn’t do it all without them. I will be featuring my awesome workers in some future social media posts so you can get to know them better.
Drinks904happyhour.com

Jewelry & Wine Pairings for a Cause

Sip on fine wines and explore the latest jewelry trends for a great cause at Diamonds Direct's brand new event, Jewelry & Wine Pairings for a Cause. The event will take place on July 22nd, the Thursday evening of their Golden Summer Sales Event, from 5PM-7PM. Guests can sample and purchase specially curated fine jewelry and wine pairings, with proceeds benefitting Chemo Noir's mission to alleviate the financial burden of local families and fighters in their battle with cancer. Light bites will be provided and a percentage of total sales from the evening will be donated.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Geometric Jewelry Collections

The Clash de Cartier collection highlights the luxury brand's daring geometric jewelry designs that play unconventionally. The collection is characterized by a studded motif shared by the run of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings. In addition, the Clash de Cartier line was recently expanded with the addition of new jewelry that features materials like black onyx beads and Tahitian pearls.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Chemical-Free Balancing Skincare

The BioEvolve Collection by Veracity uses cutting-edge ingredients in the clean beauty industry. The clean skincare brand created the first-ever skin and health test that measures hormones and pH that can affect the skin's condition. The scientifically driven beauty brand ensures that no toxic chemicals are used to aid with overall biological processes.
Beauty & Fashionfreebies4mom.com

💍BOGO Jewelry $3.99+

Enjoy this deal: Buy One, Get One Free Jewelry and Accessories (prices start at $3.50 each) when you use the code STYLISH at Cents of Style. Shipping is free only with $35+ orders, otherwise it’s a reasonable $2.99 (for standard ground shipping) or $4.99 (for express first-class shipping). Earrings, necklaces, rings & bracelets! We are offering OVER 85 accessories starting at 2 for $7 or $3.50 each or 2 for $10 and $5 each with this BOGO FREE code.
Apparelthestylus.org

Suggestions For Purchasing Great Jewelry

Colorleѕs gems are made frօm 100 percent carƅon. For a stone to be naturally colored, it should come in сontaⅽt with another mineral, whiсh in turn reɑcts to the cаrbon, producing a colored shade in the stone. The specific shade it takes on will dеpend upon what element is гeacting with the carbon.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Seltzer-Scented Swimwear

With summer in full swing, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is helping fans embrace their bodies with the launch of body-inclusive swimwear that pairs perfectly with their seltzer. Dubbed Vizzy’s Seltzer Szn Swimwear, the limited-edition line of one-pieces and swim trunks have a unique characteristic – they actually smell like its seltzer flavors.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Floral Moisturizers

Clean luxury skincare brand Saint Jane is expanding its product portfolio with Hydrating Petal Cream, a lightweight, smoothing and plumping product inspired by the way petals retain their beauty with deep hydration. Powered by flower essences of pink lotus, honeysuckle and magnolia, the product is packed with nutrients, plus additional benefits from pure hyaluronic and hibiscus peptides.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chic Skateboard Deck Bags

The Hermès Skateboard Bolide Bag has been unveiled by the brand as part of its men's summer 2022 collection that incorporates a laidback component into an otherwise luxury bag. The bag starts off with a rich leather upper that will provide ample storage space and is suited for carrying in the hand or over the shoulder. The base of the bag is constructed with a skateboard deck that, while casual in style, actually works to deliver impressive performance by offering protection for the bottom.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Deep-Cleansing Facial Devices

Clearproskin's Deep Cleanser device is designed for all skin types and it helps to address everything from blackheads and clogged pores to oily skin and acne scars. The device needs just five minutes twice a week and it creates the experience of a full facial cleansing at home with ease.
Apparelsportswar.com

Lauren B Jewelry.

We’re past the point of us willing to sign any sort of NDA with them so I’m fine sharing. We will be putting them on blast about what happened once the dust settles. The COO is legitimately a crook. I will say that until we had to deal with him...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Naturally Inspired Household Cleaners

Inspired by the idea that "nature does it better," Brand Nourish's PUER created a range of household products, including laundry care solutions, floor cleaners, fabric conditioners and antiseptic liquids. The direct-to-consumer products can be found through the brand's site, as well as channels like Amazon and Flipkart, and they are solutions that help to promote cleaner, healthier and safer homes. The colorfully packaged products are targeted at providing freshness and cleanliness with the power of high-performance natural ingredients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy