Chemical-Free Jewelry Cleaners

Scifres Jewelry in Prophetstown has undergone some changes recently, which have led to some modifications in their business operation. Owner Jenna Scifres McClelland explains. Hello Everyone! I have some big news to share… Since opening my own retail shop at 348 1/2 Washington Street in Prophetstown, IL, we have experienced new challenges, changes, and growth. We now have 6 workers on our Jenna Scifres Handmade Jewelry crew!!! I never thought all of this would be possible. I am so thankful for my crew and I couldn’t do it all without them. I will be featuring my awesome workers in some future social media posts so you can get to know them better.