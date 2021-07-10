Cancel
Comics

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Director Talks Series Canon, New Characters, Season 2 Hopes

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil: Infinite Darkness director Eiichiro Hasumi opened up about the canon of the new Netflix anime series, introducing new characters to the Resident Evil franchise, hopes for a second season and more in a new interview with us! With the release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Netflix marking a first anime endeavor for Capcom's famous video game franchise, there was a lot on director Eiichiro Hasumi's shoulders for the final project's simultaneous worldwide release. Not only that, but this was also actually Hasumi's very first anime focused directorial effort as well.

