Hemp-Based Soft Drinks

As a kid, I used to think water tasted gross. “It tastes like air, mom!” I would retort when she asked me why I always had to order a Coke with my meal whenever we went to a restaurant. Through the maturity that comes with age, I grew cognizant of the negative health effects associated with excessive sugar consumption and decided to cut out soda cold turkey. Now, I drink almost a gallon of water a day without any complaint, but that doesn’t mean I don’t spice up my beverage game once in a while. Here are a few of my favorite healthy soda alternatives that pack in more flavor than water while also being low in calories and containing no artificial sweeteners.