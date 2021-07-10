Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Hemp-Based Soft Drinks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora Elixirs and Artet teamed up to create a non-alcoholic, hemp-based soft drink with CBD. The carbonated drink, available in a Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile flavor, is free from artificial ingredients and it combines the taste of Italian grapefruit with other flavorful additions like chamomile, coriander and orange peel. The...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Alcohol#Hemp#Grapefruit#Citrus#Food Drink#Beverages#Aurora Elixirs#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksDaily Californian

Healthy soft drink alternatives to flavor your life

As a kid, I used to think water tasted gross. “It tastes like air, mom!” I would retort when she asked me why I always had to order a Coke with my meal whenever we went to a restaurant. Through the maturity that comes with age, I grew cognizant of the negative health effects associated with excessive sugar consumption and decided to cut out soda cold turkey. Now, I drink almost a gallon of water a day without any complaint, but that doesn’t mean I don’t spice up my beverage game once in a while. Here are a few of my favorite healthy soda alternatives that pack in more flavor than water while also being low in calories and containing no artificial sweeteners.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

San Antonio-based Twang mixing up Michelada Day with free mini drink kits

Twang wants to help San Antonio celebrate National Michelada Day all month by giving away free mini drink kits. The local beer salt and michelada mix manufacturer is hosting a the "Nice to Miche" giveaway this month, which will allow customers who sign up to send one free Twang Mini Michelada Kit to a friend, family member or whoever they choose.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Drink Up 2021: Drink What the Experts Are Drinking

Alise Marie Alicardi, beverage director at Rosemary & Beauty Queen. Angela Laino, owner of Flamingo Cocktail Club/Falcon Coffee Bar. Akinde Olagundoye, president of the Nashville Chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild; bar manager at The Whiskey Shot. With things returning to normal, most of us are finding ourselves back...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Drink Up 2021: Drink It Dry

Champagne and oysters. Ice-cold Sapporo and ramen. A dry martini and a juicy steak. You know what doesn’t belong on that list? Diet Coke and lobster. Sprite and uni. Sweet tea and foie gras. If you’re an adult who doesn’t drink alcohol, pickings are slim for thoughtful, well-crafted drinks. The...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Full-Spectrum Hemp Seltzers

The Kaló hemp-infused seltzers range is being expanded by the brand to offer consumers a new lineup of flavors to enjoy this summer. The new flavors include Ruby Red Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Blood Orange Mango and Ginger Lemonade, which each come in 12-ounce cans and boast 15mg of high-grade, full-spectrum hemp. The drinks only contain two-grams of sugar each and have a caloric content of 15-calories.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Refreshing Botanically Infused Vodkas

The Finlandia Botanical vodka line is a new offering from the brand focused on delivering exceptional flavor for consumers to enjoy in their favorite recipes. The spirits come in two flavor options including Wildberry & Rose and Cucumber & Mint, which both feature a 30% ABV with 73-calories per serving. The vodkas are crafted with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners, while also features a naturally gluten-free recipe that has no artificial flavors in the mix.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Japanese-Style Soft Serves

Those looking to indulge in delicious Japanese-style soft serves may be drawn to Via Tokyo, an exquisite ice cream shop located in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The shop offers a variety of delicious flavors that include matcha, smooth Hokkaido milk, and houjicha in either single or double twists. In addition...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Shareable Bag-in-Box Cocktails

Cocktail delivery service The Drinks Drop teamed up with six local bars in London and Manchester to create bag-in-box cocktails that are summer-ready and shareable. The three-liter boxed cocktails share enough content for 20 servings, offering the best of both worlds when it comes to convenience and quality drinking experiences.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegetable-dyed Chocolate Peanuts

If you're looking for a better-for-you version of your favorite candy-coated peanuts, then look no further than Trader Joe's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Dipped Peanuts. Trader Joe's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Dipped Peanuts are very similar to M&M's in that they consist of a peanut wrapped in a layer of milk chocolate and coated in a colorful candy shell. The difference is that Trader Joe's starts with high-quality chocolate. The candy shells are also higher in quality because they are colored using naturally available ingredients like spirulina, annatto, red radish, turmeric, beetroot, and red cabbage. As Trader Joe's explains, "they are candy, so they’re not exactly health food; but even candy can be a little less “junky” if you just put some effort into it."
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Macaroni-Flavored Ice Creams

Van Leeuwen is offering a new way for macaroni and cheese fans to experience their favorite dish with Kraft Dinner ice cream. Kraft collaborated with the Brooklyn-based creamery to recreate a familiar cheesy taste in the form of a cooling summertime treat. The orange-colored ice cream scoops are the same...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fruit Blend Boxed Wines

Franzia Refreshers is a new line of lightly sweet varietal wines that are combined with natural fruit flavors, created to meet the demand for wines with lower calories and alcohol. Conveniently packaged in 3L boxes, the sessionable wines boast "6.5% alcohol by volume with lower calories, carbohydrates, and sugar compared to other leading fruit-flavored wines."
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Sugar Sparkling Beverages

Twelve Below is known for its low-sugar drinks and it is now introducing a pair of new sparkling drinks that feature what it does best—great taste with 100% natural, low-sugar ingredients. These new low-sugar drinks follow the launch of the brand's tonics and mixers because Twelve Below spotted an opportunity to create sparkling beverages for uncompromising consumers.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Chemical-Free Balancing Skincare

The BioEvolve Collection by Veracity uses cutting-edge ingredients in the clean beauty industry. The clean skincare brand created the first-ever skin and health test that measures hormones and pH that can affect the skin's condition. The scientifically driven beauty brand ensures that no toxic chemicals are used to aid with overall biological processes.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Hemp-Based Herbal Seltzers

In Texas, 8th Wonder Brewery is unveiling a pair of herbal seltzers, Delta-8 Wonder Water and CBD Wonder Water, that are non-alcoholic, zero-calorie and made with reverse-osmosis sparkling water. Powered by hemp-derived, natural herbal ingredients, the seltzers introduce the first seltzers of their kind in the state and they're among the first of their kind in the country.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Workout-Focused Kombuchas

Nova Easy Kombucha is launching a new range of refreshments targeted at athletes looking to incorporate the probiotic beverage into their lifestyle in functional ways. The drinks come in the form of the POWER and RECOVERY kombuchas that are focused on offering support pre and post-workout, respectively. The non-alcoholic kombuchas are positioned to help offer a range of benefits for athletes looking to naturally enhance their performance and recovery.
RetailBevNET.com

Mossy Oak Wellness FUEL Launches At Retail

Mossy Oak Wellness was established with the idea that to live your very best life you need to get outdoors as often as possible. An outdoor lifestyle is an active lifestyle and our products are designed to help you feel better so you can get outdoors as much as possible for as long as possible.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Bamboo-Based Paper Products

In the wake of the climate change crisis, many brands have opted to create sustainable and upcycled products to appeal to eco-conscious consumers and Cheeky Panda is driving this change. The brand offers a range of bamboo-based paper products including toilet paper, kitchen rolls, straws, napkins, biodegradable wipes, and straws.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Seltzer-Scented Swimwear

With summer in full swing, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is helping fans embrace their bodies with the launch of body-inclusive swimwear that pairs perfectly with their seltzer. Dubbed Vizzy’s Seltzer Szn Swimwear, the limited-edition line of one-pieces and swim trunks have a unique characteristic – they actually smell like its seltzer flavors.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Magnetic Skincare Systems

New skincare brand Ioniq is leveraging technology from German industrial giant Wagner, which is known for its trade and DIY paint sprayers and powder coating systems. With the technology adapted for the beauty market, the brand offers a convenient way for consumers to evenly and conveniently apply products. The IONIQ ONE skincare system boasts Magnetic Skin Technology to create an attraction between skin and beauty products, for the purposes of applying everything from tanner to body care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy