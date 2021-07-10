Cancel
If Your Under-Eyes Feel Like an Arid Desert RN, These Hydrating Patches Can Help

By Erin Jahns
If you’re like us, you’ve been riding the under-eye mask wave for a while now. Not only are these handy little patches adorable and pretty Instagram pic-worthy, but they can also lend a helping hand when we’re suffering from any of the following: little to no sleep, puff city (perhaps from one too many margaritas), inevitable visible signs of aging (ahem, fine lines and wrinkles), and Sahara-level dryness. That said, not all under-eye patches are created equally, and while some are better suited for addressing puff, dark circles, and line-age, others are more adept at doling out much-needed hydration. And below, we’re focusing on the latter.

