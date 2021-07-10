Whether You Buy Now or Bookmark, You Have to See These Fall-Ready Finds

This isn’t too incredibly weird since it does serve the purpose of the commercial to be certain, but it’s still weird since a woman revealing a third eye to her companion while he hides a second mouth from her, along with a chocolate bar. Yeah, that’s a little nuts, but in a very understandable manner. The manner by which people try to sell their products is, as anyone should be able to imagine at this point, kind of ridiculous in a lot of ways since some commercials won’t appear to have anything to do with the product they’re selling unless it’s from a completely peripheral standpoint. This commercial at least has the advantage of keeping things fairly connected, even though the third eye and then the second mouth go so far out when they’re revealed that one has to back for a moment and remind themselves that they’re watching. There are times when one has to wonder what’s really going through the minds of those that are making these commercials and whether or not they’re even asked to keep the content within certain boundaries.