Businesses have reopened in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States, with "We're hiring" signs everywhere. But if life has a pre-Covid feel, a new challenge has arisen for restaurants: workers are not willing to return at any cost. "We are dealing with a staffing shortage that I have not experienced in my career," said Skyler Gamble, a manager at Acme Hospitality, which oversees several restaurants in Santa Barbara around two hours' drive north of Los Angeles. "Our experience in the last six to nine months as business levels have rebounded, is that fewer and fewer candidates respond to job postings." The hospitality industry was slammed by coronavirus and pandemic-related restrictions, shedding millions of jobs.