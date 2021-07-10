Cancel
Religion

Words of Faith: God is the shepherd, humanity his sheep

Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanity, mankind, mortals, souls, children of God — these are some of the terms for the multitude of humans who dwell on Earth. While we share this planet with other living beings, we see that plants and animals of diverse backgrounds have no difficulty in living together and thriving in their growth. Why then does the world of humanity have so many challenges in living side by side with others who may be of a different race, religion or culture?

ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Seal of the Prophets, Unsealed

In this interview Baha’i author and scholar Chris Buck talks with Dergham Aqiqi, a well-known Baha’i student of the Qur’an and its meanings, about the implications of the phrase “seal of the prophets.”. Q: Dergham, in a recent Zoom presentation by Baha’i scholar, Todd Lawson, we got reacquainted, after having...
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Brandan Robertson, a.k.a. the ‘Tik-Tok Preacher,’ Is Taking on the Anti-LGBTQ Teachings of His Faith

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August 2021 issue of the magazine. Recently this thing has been happening to Brandan Robertson. He’ll be at a gay bar, minding his own business (sort of), when someone will approach to ask, “Are you a pastor by any chance?” Robertson will nod. “Are you that pastor who did that video on LGBT inclusion?” Robertson will nod again. Then, the gratitude will start flowing. “Thank you for what you do,” they’ll gush. And, “I appreciate what you said.” And, “I sent your video to my parents.”
ReligionGainesville.com

God's word is a way maker

The word of God is so powerful that it can immediately change your situation. That was the message of faith and hope delivered by the Rev. Adrian S. Taylor, lead pastor of Springhill Baptist Church, during his Sunday morning worship that was held in person and online on Facebook and YouTube.
Religionwaltonsun.com

THE GOOD NEWS: God's word preached by Jesus plainly in His parables

In Mark chapter 4, the Lord Jesus Christ tells two parables. They have been named the Parable of the Seed and the Parable of the Mustard Seed. A parable is most commonly understood as a category of stories of illustration that Jesus told throughout His ministry on earth. Of all the recorded teaching of Jesus, one third is in the form of parables. And we know Jesus told many more parables than all that are recorded. Point being, Jesus relied heavily on parables.
Accidentsarcamax.com

What is the truth?

Q: There is a lot said about people of faith, yet I have many friends who say they have faith but they cannot identify “faith in what or in whom.” Some say it is just believing that there is a greater power than mankind. What is the truth? — P.F.
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: Whose Word?

2 Peter 1:20-21 NLT ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. “Above all, you must realize that no prophecy in Scripture ever came from the prophet’s own understanding, or from human initiative. No, those prophets were moved by the Holy Spirit, and they spoke from God.”. ‭‭‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. The second epistle of Peter warns his readers to...
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: When nothing else would do

“Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.”. As I sat by the water, reflecting on the good ness of the God, I was reminded of a praise and worship tune a dear friend had suggested, written by Bethel Music’s Cody Carnes - “Nothing Else.” I began a YouTube search. All I could do after the conclusion of the song is raise my hands in praise.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Put on 'the full armor of God' each day

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. In the Bible, the book of Ephesians (6:10-17) encourages us to be “strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” and that we should “put on the full armor of God” so that we can take a stand against the “devil’s schemes.”
Religionhilltran.org

God of Humans, Stars, and Stripes

Welcome to our message series, “Summer In The Psalms.” Today’s message is titled “God of Humans, Stars, and Stripes.” Pastor Harold unpacks Psalm 8 and helps understand God’s creation and humanity’s role in the Kingdom of God. If you would like to support Hill-Tran Ministries financially and help us spread...

