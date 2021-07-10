Words of Faith: God is the shepherd, humanity his sheep
Humanity, mankind, mortals, souls, children of God — these are some of the terms for the multitude of humans who dwell on Earth. While we share this planet with other living beings, we see that plants and animals of diverse backgrounds have no difficulty in living together and thriving in their growth. Why then does the world of humanity have so many challenges in living side by side with others who may be of a different race, religion or culture?
