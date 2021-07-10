Today in History

Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.