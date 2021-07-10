Cancel
Tennessee State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

Today is Saturday, July 10, the 191st day of 2021. There are 174 days left in the year. On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa. On...

Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 14th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Animator William Hanna (Hanna-Barbera, Tom and Jerry, Scooby Doo) was born on this date in 1910. Coemdic actor Terry-Thomas [b. Thomas Terry Hoar-Stevens], (I’m All Right Jack, Those Magnificent Men in their Flying...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021 with 171 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Confederate...
Texas Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Good morning! It's Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Varix [vair-iks] (noun) 1. (pathology) also called varicosity; a permanent abnormal dilation and lengthening of a vein, usually accompanied by some tortuosity; a varicose vein; 2. (zoology) a ridgelike mark or scar on the surface of a shell at a former position of the lip of the aperture. TV TRIVIA.
New Bethlehem, PACourier-Express

The spirit of America

Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Hollywood’s mad for musicals

Spielberg’s back with “West Side Story.” Golden musicals are returning — many onto the silver screen. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella.” Like again — and again — “Guys and Dolls.”. One of the stage’s all-time splashiest classiest jazziest musicals was “Guys and Dolls.” The...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

'Genius: Aretha' actress Cynthia Erivo scores Emmy nomination

Cynthia Erivo's performance as the Queen of Soul in "Genius: Aretha" just earned a little respect from the 2021 Emmys. When the nominations were announced Tuesday, Erivo landed a nod for best actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic series.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

War for Wakanda Taps Christopher Judge as Voice of T’Challa

Get ready to hear the words “Wakanda forever” booming from the quietly powerful voice of a certain former Jaffa. War for Wakanda, a massive post-launch expansion coming to Marvel’s Avengers at a still-unspecified point this August, puts Christopher Judge in the driver seat as the glorious King T’Challa himself. He...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

The Good Word: Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!. Moore is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Known for his smooth, rich tone and his cross-style versatility, Jamal brings a uniquely captivating artistry to everything he touches, be it pop, jazz, gospel, or classical.
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
CelebritiesGrazia

We Regret To Inform You That Elizabeth Taylor Is Dead

The Sex and the City reboot - And Just Like That - has began shooting in earnest, and we're being treated to daily glimpses of the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have been seen filming on the streets of Carrie's beloved Manhattan. But as we have devoured every sighting we could get, there has also been some sadness as we have come to terms with the fact that not everyone will be returning. And we're not just talking about Samantha.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

IT'S all eyes on Ginger Zee from Good Morning America. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Ginger shared some exciting news about her GMA career. On Tuesday Ginger revealed on Instagram that she would be returning to the New York City studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely.
POTUSNewsweek

New 'God's Not Dead' Movie to Star 'Blacklisted' Antonio Sabato Jr.

The filmmakers behind God's Not Dead, arguably the most profitable faith-based franchise in Hollywood, are set to announce the fourth installment, this one starring Antonio Sabato Jr., the actor whose Hollywood career seemed at least partially derailed for speaking in favor of Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

