Kyle Norman Rankinen, 44 of Newfoundland, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem. Kyle grew up in South Williamsport and attended special education classes at Montoursville High School. Kyle was loved by everyone he met and had a smile to remember. We were so blessed to have Kyle as a part of our lives. He is survived by his father, Richard W. Rankinen of South Williamsport; mother and stepfather, Mary Ann and Eric Biedermann of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Amy R. Bischof of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Eric W. Rankinen of Williamsport.