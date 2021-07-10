In response to the June 30 letter, “Little League World Series,” first, is the writer vaccinated? If so, great. But the county as a whole is low on vaccinations. And if the Delta variant takes hold, it’s bad and if it mutates the vaccinations may not work. The Series is a national event this year so they are looking to protect the players and the people and places they go back to. It isn’t about what you want — it’s about safety of all including the non-vaccinated locals.