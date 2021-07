June was a busy month in the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Corporal Hawk completed the Accident Reconstruction Course and was also commended for his and Deputy Shepherd’s life-saving actions on a medical call. Officer Labar was also commended for alertly saving the life of an inmate in distress, along with the members of the jail team. Investigator Lewis completed the NYS Department of Health EMT Certified Lab Instructor training and certification and Deputy Nybeck achieved NYS DCJS K-9 Maintenance Trainer certification. Deputy Waite completed her field training and is now performing solo patrol duties. We welcomed two new seasonal deputies, Deputy Bryce Bush and Deputy Kiersten Hafer, who recently completed the police academy and are now serving on the navigational patrol team. An enhanced enforcement detail in the Woodhull area recovered a loaded handgun with defaced serial numbers along with a quantity of suspected methamphetamine from a traffic stop. Deputy VanSkiver completed his 3,000th career DWI arrest. Deputies completed transports of two out of state wanted persons, a person wanted as a probation and parole violator from Georgia and a person wanted for an alleged stabbing in the Town of Urbana from Virginia. The ladies from the First Presbyterian Church teamed with the Sheriff’s Office to provide “Bags of Hope” for all persons in need during times of crisis.