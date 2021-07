The monthly Town Council meeting was held on July 13, 2021. The meeting agenda can be viewed here. Manny Elswick, Executive Director Project 13Three, appeared before Town Council to obtain a banquet license for a fundraiser for Project 13Three to be hosted at Clinch Mountain Motor Works. Project 13Three is non-profit organization with a goal of addressing the complex needs of local inmates and their families as they work toward “probation requirements, job readiness, transportation, housing, mental health screening, and a wide range of other assistance” (more information available on their website here).