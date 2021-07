The number of those confirmed dead after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida has risen to 86, with 43 people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new death toll during a press conference on Saturday morning. Of the 86 confirmed victims, 62 have been identified. Florida fire marshall and chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis said on Friday that victims can now be recovered faster because the building is no longer a threat to search crews, and because heavy machinery can access the site more easily. “One thing I can assure you is the dogs are...