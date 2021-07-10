Library names new marketing director

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., has announced the promotion of library employee Dana Brigandi to development, marketing and programming director. She succeeds Robin Glossner, who retired on June 30, after 13 years of service in the role. Brigandi has been at the library in various roles since 2013, most recently as director of marketing and programming. She has a master’s degree in library science from Clarion University, a master’s degree in liberal arts from Lock Haven University, and a professional fundraising certificate from Boston University.