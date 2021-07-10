Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Library names new marketing director

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., has announced the promotion of library employee Dana Brigandi to development, marketing and programming director. She succeeds Robin Glossner, who retired on June 30, after 13 years of service in the role. Brigandi has been at the library in various roles since 2013, most recently as director of marketing and programming. She has a master’s degree in library science from Clarion University, a master’s degree in liberal arts from Lock Haven University, and a professional fundraising certificate from Boston University.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
South Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Business
Williamsport, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#Lycoming College#Clarion University#Lock Haven University#The Kiwanis Club#Leadership Lycoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy