How to Hide Your Head Armour in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 16th, 2021. I’m not sure if everyone was just trying to get out of the way of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or what, but there really aren’t that many new games to look at today compared to the usual Friday. Nevertheless, there is at least one game worth considering outside of Link’s make-up test. There are are also a bunch of new sales to look at, and this time I’ll even remember the date properly and not put expired sales in the incoming list. Who does a one-day sale these days? Honestly. Well, that’s how it is. Let’s get to the main course!