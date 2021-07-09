How to Save Your Game in Monster Hunter Stories 2
Like all Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is pretty epic. Needless to say, you'll be wanting to save your game from time to time. Like most games these these days, you'll be glad to hear that Monster Hunter Stories 2 features an autosave system that periodically saves your progress for you. That being said, it can be hard to know when your game was last saved, so you might also want to make use of the game's manual saving system from time to time.
