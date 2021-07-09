Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Save Your Game in Monster Hunter Stories 2

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike all Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is pretty epic. Needless to say, you’ll be wanting to save your game from time to time. Like most games these these days, you’ll be glad to hear that Monster Hunter Stories 2 features an autosave system that periodically saves your progress for you. That being said, it can be hard to know when your game was last saved, so you might also want to make use of the game’s manual saving system from time to time.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Monster Hunter
Related
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Deck Building RPG Deepest Chamber Hits Early Access Next Week

Deepest Chamber is entering Steam Early Access next week. Sounding for all the world like a “Carry On” Dungeons and Dragons movie, Deepest Chamber is actually a card-based RPG coming to the PC. Sporting roguelite elements, it sees you building a formidable deck as you hack your way through a gloomy dungeon.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Minecraft Dungeons’ New DLC, Echoing Void, Arrives This Month.

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new chunk of DLC this month, dubbed Echoing Void. The DLC will seek you taking on the lanky, Marble Hornets inspired Endermen in their home turf. So that’s bound to work out well. It won’t be the final chunk of DLC for this, Minecraft’s top-down hack-and-slash spin off, but it will bring the “Arch-Illager” storyline to a close. We had a lot of fun with Minecraft Dungeons when we reviewed it, giving it an excellent 8 out of 10 so we’re always up for more block-based hack and slashing.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sci-Fi Action Puzzler Claire De Lune Is Out Now

Claire De Lune sees you roaming an alien planet, looking for your missing daughter, Claire, and periodically trying to guess the plot twist. Well, not everyone will be actively engaging in the latter, but we’re absolutely the worst for trying to figure out what’s really going on with a game’s storyline. The good news is, since the game’s blurbs states “Dialog options let you choose how you interact with Claire,” it’s probably not going the “dead the whole time” route.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Entering Early Access Tomorrow, Space Punks is a Loot of Fun

Take an action RPG like Diablo, make it a twin-stick shooter, and then add lashings of humour; the result is Space Punks. Developed by Flying Wild Hog’s Krakow team and published by Jagex Partners, whose ethos is ‘living games’, Space Punks is envisaged to be exactly that – a living game. When it eventually launches out of early access it will be free-to-play, and as a live service action RPG it will develop and grow over time, keeping players engaged.
TV Showsgamespew.com

Maneater’s Truth Quest DLC Surfaces This August

Maneater is back, and she’s bringing the truth with her. Apparently. Maneater is the name of this open-world shark-em-up, not necessarily its protagonist, but it’s what we’re sticking with. And now, thanks to the game’s upcoming DLC she’s getting a whole bunch of new people to much her way through.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Install Mods in The Sims 4

Thanks to hobbyists and talented Sims 4 fans, there’s a huge wealth of Sims 4 mods available for the game on PC. But how do you install them?. While many of us may be happy playing The Sims 4 exactly how it comes out of the box, it’s true we may be missing out on a lot of fun. Mods come in all shapes and sizes. They can allow you to further adjust how your Sims looks, tinker with their personality, add different items to your home, and completely change how the game plays. There are literally thousands of mods available – and here’s what you need to know about installing mods in The Sims 4.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Horror FMV Night Book is Coming to PC and Consoles on 27th July

Wales Interactive’s next FMV game is only a couple of weeks away. Night Book is set to release on PC and consoles on 27th July. Featuring full motion video scenes which players can interact with, it tells the tale of Loralyn, a foreign language translator who works from home. With action playing out from behind her computer screen, you’ll follow her as she goes down a dark path when she translates a mysterious ancient language.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Adorable Animal-Based Adventure Button City Arrives This August

Button City’s Fennel the Fox has never killed anyone. Sorry, bit of a brain-flip there, but it’s not entirely our fault. Watching the trailer for Button City, with its range of different activities, put us in mind of an animal-themed Yakuza. And while star Fennel doesn’t have a chequered gangster past, he’ll definitely be putting evil in its place.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dirt 5 is Getting New Tracks, DualSense Support and Much More

Race-em-up Dirt 5 is getting a wealth of new content next week. Arriving July 20th, some of the new content is paid DLC, while some arrives as a free update, dubbed Update 5.00. The latter update will be of special interest to Playstation 5 owners since, while the update hits all consoles, it adds a couple of cool PS5 features.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Hands-On With King’s Bounty II: The Witcher Meets Fire Emblem

The King’s Bounty series has been going since 1990, but with the latest entry in the series, King’s Bounty II, developer 1C Entertainment is hoping to attract a wider audience. For a start, there’s the matter of platforms. While previous King’s Bounty games have generally only been available on PC,...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Games Like Diablo on Switch

It’s debatable whether Diablo 3 is the best game in the series, but it’s the only one available on Switch. It’s seriously good on Switch, too. It may not look as sharp as it does on other consoles or PC, but it has all the same content and features, making it an excellent purchase for those who want to slay hordes of demons and collect mountains of loot while on the go. But what if you’ve already bought Diablo 3 on Switch and have played it to death? You might be wondering if there are any more games like it.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Greedfall: Gold Edition review

Heading into Greedfall: Gold Edition on PS5 had me surprisingly anxious. While I scored it a 7 when I reviewed the Xbox One version in 2019, a lot of the game’s elements just didn’t click with me. On paper, they should have. Pirates, monsters, a complex narrative, a sprawling world, and deep RPG systems should have had me jumping up and down. But while I enjoyed my time spent with Greedfall, I didn’t fall in love. Tedious backtracking and some clunky presentation bothered me a lot, and I just couldn’t get excited.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go

For those hunting after some of the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go, many players find themselves attempting to go for Palkia. Both Palkia and Dialga are considered some of the best Master League Pokémon legendaries that you can use in the game. Dialga is a bit more sought after than Palkia, but Palkia brings a lot to the table, and if you have the right team alongside it, you can beat plenty of trainers. But you want to make sure you use the most powerful version you can use. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Sell Treasures

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is here and as such, players new to the game may want to know more about how they can sell treasures in the game. Treasures are all of those items that double as upgrade materials for your gear. And those of you coming from Breath of the Wild may have been wondering as to whether or not they can sell off everything they have no use for, and the answer is yes, you can. It’s just a bit more annoying in this game and you’re not even really told about it anywhere, you just kind of have to stumble upon it. This is just how it was in the original and that detail seems to have stuck with the remaster as well.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Weird West brings dark Western fantasy and Pigmen to Xbox this fall

WolfEye Studios has announced its upcoming dark fantasy western, Weird West, which mixes third-person simulation with Pigmen, Gunslingers, and more weirdly wonderful things when it launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this fall. Published by Devolver Digital — yeah, you know where this is going — and developed...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Unboxes Skyward Sword Goodies

Skyward Sword is out now, and players are enjoying their time revisiting the beginning of the Zelda timeline. Now Nintendo Minute is busting out the goods that came out along side the game itself including the game itself, the amiibo and of course the gorgeous joy-con combo. They examine all of them in detail and take a look at everything players who may not have gotten theirs yet can look forward to later.
Video GamesComicBook

This Popular PS4 Game Is Just $1 for a Limited Time

All PS4 users can currently download a popular PS4 game for $1, for a limited time, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. Right now, the digital PlayStation storefront is running a few promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the process, including Thomas Was Alone, which normally costs $10, but is only $0.99 until July 22.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Videos: The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Nintendo Power Podcast + Yoiko Webshow

To celebrate the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has published some special features revolving around the game. First up is a new episode of the Nintendo Power podcast, where the hosts discuss their hands-on impressions of the game as well as the legacy of the Zelda series. They also briefly discuss Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King an indie game that takes heavy inspiration from Zelda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy